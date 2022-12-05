Israel’s shift to the right is a natural evolution of Zionism

Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News explains Israel’s increasing rightward shift which is evident from the rise of politicians like Itamar Ben-Gvir

December 05, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News explains Israel’s increasing rightward shift which is evident from the rise of politicians like Itamar Ben-Gvir. She describes the ideology of such sections and how their popularity is a natural evolution of Zionism. She also talks about their agenda and what their coming to power might mean for Israel and Palestine.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
