Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News explains Israel’s increasing rightward shift which is evident from the rise of politicians like Itamar Ben-Gvir. She describes the ideology of such sections and how their popularity is a natural evolution of Zionism. She also talks about their agenda and what their coming to power might mean for Israel and Palestine.
Israel’s shift to the right is a natural evolution of Zionism
