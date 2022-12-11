Venezuelan government and opposition sign deal after talks in Mexico

The Venezuelan government had withdrawn from negotiations in October 2021 after a round of talks in August, following the illegal detention and extradition of Alex Saab.

December 11, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

The talks that happened between the Venezuelan government and the far-right opposition in Mexico in the last week of November culminated in the signing of a second partial agreement on social matters for the protection of the Venezuelan people. This agreement stipulates the cooperation between the government and the opposition in the management of frozen Venezuelan funds.

               

