In today’s episode, we bring you stories of Moroccan authorities punishing asylum seekers, China carrying out military drills, Venezuela’s opposition abandoning Juan Guaido, and an Israeli right-wing plan to Judaize Palestinian territories

In today’s episode of the Daily Roundup, we take a look at Moroccan authorities handing down severe sentences to asylum seekers, China carrying out military drills in the face US provocations on Taiwan, Venezuela’s right-wing opposition abandoning Juan Guaido, and Israeli right-wing parties’ plan for Judaization of Palestinian regions.