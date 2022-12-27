Daily Round-Up | Morocco criticized for sentencing asylum-seekers after Melilla incident and more

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of Moroccan authorities punishing asylum seekers, China carrying out military drills, Venezuela’s opposition abandoning Juan Guaido, and an Israeli right-wing plan to Judaize Palestinian territories

December 27, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
