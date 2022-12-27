With the Trump-era invocation of Title 42 set to expire, the fate of thousands of refugees at the Southern border of the US is uncertain. The provision was used to keep refugees out but even if it expires, the Biden administration may not reverse course significantly. Meanwhile, the Republicans have made the question of refugees a key political point to stir up hatred. Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News explains the debates around Title 42, how the question of immigration has been politicized, and the positions of the leading parties.