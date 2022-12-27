On the question of refugees, is there any difference between Republicans and Democrats?

Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News explains the debates around Title 42, the suffering of refugees on the US-Mexico border, and how both parties are playing politics with the issue

December 27, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

With the Trump-era invocation of Title 42 set to expire, the fate of thousands of refugees at the Southern border of the US is uncertain. The provision was used to keep refugees out but even if it expires, the Biden administration may not reverse course significantly. Meanwhile, the Republicans have made the question of refugees a key political point to stir up hatred. Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News explains the debates around Title 42, how the question of immigration has been politicized, and the positions of the leading parties.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
