What is up with the new Covid variants and how dangerous are they?

Immunologist Dr. Satyajit Rath and NewsClick’s Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha discuss reports of new COVID-19 variants and what it means for public health authorities across the world

December 28, 2022 by Newsclick

China and the US are among the countries that have been affected by the new COVID variant. NewsClick Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha talks to immunologist Dr. Satyajit Rath about these variants, their impact, and what it means for public health authorities.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
