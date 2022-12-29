Why has China decided to relax COVID restrictions?

December 29, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

The Chinese government has recently announced its decision of relaxing the country’s zero-COVID policy and easing various restrictions meant for containing the spread of the virus. CGTN reporter Li Jingjing talks about why this decision has come now, why the Chinese government enforced such strict curbs for so long, and what can be expected now that the COVID policy is changing.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
