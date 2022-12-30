Daily Round-Up | New right-wing government under Netanyahu takes charge in Israel and more

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the new government taking charge in Israel, the meeting of defense ministers of Syria and Turkey, the arrest of Luis Fernando Camacho in Bolivia, and UN agencies warning of the reduction of work in Afghanistan

December 30, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Roundup we take a look at the swearing-in of a new right-wing government in Israel, the meeting of defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey, the arrest of Bolivian coup leader Luis Fernando Camacho, and the halting of UN operations in Afghanistan following Taliban ban on women in NGOs.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
