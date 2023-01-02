Nitheesh Narayanan, Vice-President of the Students Federation of India, explains some of the key struggles ahead for the student movement in the country in the education sector and beyond

Over the past few years, Indian students have been in the forefront of struggles against the Narendra Modi government’s policies, especially in the education sector. Nitheesh Narayanan, Vice-President of the Students Federation of India, which recently held its national conference, talks about some of the issues that drive the students’ movement in the country, and the path ahead.