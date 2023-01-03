The COVID fight: Fresh strategies needed?

Immunologist Dr. Satyajit Rath talks about the lessons public health authorities must learn from the recent increase in COVID-19 cases as well as the emergence of new variants

January 03, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Immunologist Dr. Satyajit Rath talks about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in China, as well as the emergence of new variants. He talks about how there is a need to keep fine-tuning our vaccines as well adopting testing and tracing methods to understand the evolution of the virus.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
