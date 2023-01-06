Anthony Johnson of Nurses United UK explains how struggles by nurses are not just about pay but to defend the National Health Service which is at risk of being privatized

Anthony Johnson of Nurses United UK explains the reasons for the historic strike by nurses in December. He notes that the strike is not just about the cost of living crisis and pay hikes but also about saving the NHS from privatization. He explains how over the decades, successive governments have shrunk the health service, leading to poor working conditions and staff vacancies. He also talks about the impact of the wrecking of the NHS on the British people and health professionals in other parts of the world.