Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, explains the devastating energy crisis in South Africa and how it might pave the way for greater privatization of the sector

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, talks about the devastating power crisis in the country. She talks about how the crisis will pave the way for further privatization of the energy sector. She explains how the State-owned entity, Eskom, has been left out of South Africa’s shift to renewable energy and how it betrays the principles of Just Transition. She also talks about how Eskom could be restructured and saved.