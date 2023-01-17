Persecuted Peruvian activist speaks on the ongoing struggle against the coup government

Rocío Leandro Melgar, president of the Front in Defense of the People of Ayacucho was arrested in Huamanga, Peru.

January 17, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Last week, Rocío Leandro Melgar, president of the Front in Defense of the People of Ayacucho was arrested in Huamanga, Peru. Melgar and two others from the organization’s board have been accused of terrorism and instigating the protests that have been taking place in Ayacucho against the coup and the government of Dina Boluarte. Their organization has been active not only in organizing against the coup, but the decades-long struggle demanding a new constitution and full rights for the excluded majorities in the country. Melgar spoke to Peoples Dispatch about why they have been mobilizing and about the urgent necessity for a new constitution.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print