In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at teachers and school staff in England and Wales voting to go on strike; a Peruvian judge agreeing to hear a plea against former president Castillo’s detention; scientists sounding the alarm on impending El Nino and global heatwaves; and Syria condemning sanctions on health sector.
Daily Round-up | Teachers, staff in England and Wales vote to go on strike & other stories
In today’s episode, we bring you stories of a vote to strike by teachers in the UK, developments from Peru, warnings by scientists on El Nino and heatwaves, and Syria’s condemnation of sanctions