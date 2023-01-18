Daily Round-up | Teachers, staff in England and Wales vote to go on strike & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of a vote to strike by teachers in the UK, developments from Peru, warnings by scientists on El Nino and heatwaves, and Syria’s condemnation of sanctions

January 18, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at teachers and school staff in England and Wales voting to go on strike; a Peruvian judge agreeing to hear a plea against former president Castillo’s detention; scientists sounding the alarm on impending El Nino and global heatwaves; and Syria condemning sanctions on health sector.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print