The summit also marked the return of Brazil to CELAC after three years as well as of president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who played an important role in the creation of the body.

The 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina on January 24. Heads of state and ministers from across the region met to discuss possibilities for new trade partnerships, joint initiatives to tackle social, economic, and political problems. Several progressive leaders such as Xiomara Castro took the opportunity to denounce the coup in Peru and ongoing violence against protesters.