Who will finance pandemic preparedness and response?

Nicoletta Dentico from Society for International Development and Geneva Global Health Hub talks about the recent discussions of the WHO Executive Board on the financing of the organization, and what the pandemic has taught us about funding models

February 12, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Nicoletta Dentico from Society for International Development and Geneva Global Health Hub (G2H2) talks about the discussions at the Executive Board meeting of the WHO in Geneva on global health emergencies. She discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on these talks, the financing of pandemic preparedness and response, and why donor-dependent financing is not the answer.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
