Nicoletta Dentico from Society for International Development and Geneva Global Health Hub (G2H2) talks about the discussions at the Executive Board meeting of the WHO in Geneva on global health emergencies. She discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on these talks, the financing of pandemic preparedness and response, and why donor-dependent financing is not the answer.