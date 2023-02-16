Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News explains how Western sanctions on Syria are leading to deaths, obstructing aid, and preventing reconstruction in the aftermath of the horrifying earthquake

Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News talks about the brutal impact of sanctions on earthquake-hit Syria. She explains how these extensive sanctions are leading to deaths, obstructing vital aid, and preventing reconstruction efforts, even as their authors, the US and its European allies, deliver homilies about democracy. She also talks about how the ‘easing’ of sanctions by the US is not having any significant impact.