Sanctions are killing people in earthquake-hit Syria

Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News explains how Western sanctions on Syria are leading to deaths, obstructing aid, and preventing reconstruction in the aftermath of the horrifying earthquake

February 16, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News talks about the brutal impact of sanctions on earthquake-hit Syria. She explains how these extensive sanctions are leading to deaths, obstructing vital aid, and preventing reconstruction efforts, even as their authors, the US and its European allies, deliver homilies about democracy. She also talks about how the ‘easing’ of sanctions by the US is not having any significant impact.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
