Thousands of Palestinians in Israel took to the streets to protest the attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian homes and properties in Nablus on Sunday, February 26. At least one person was killed in the attacks and around 400 others were wounded. Nablus and nearby Jenin in the occupied West Bank have been the center of Israeli violence in the last few months. On February 22, Israeli occupation forces killed at least 11 Palestinians and injured over 100 in Nablus city in a daytime raid.