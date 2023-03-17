On Thursday, a number of undercover agents of the Israeli occupation forces stormed Jenin city center, killing four Palestinians and injuring at least 20 others. In the first 75 days of the current year, Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 88 Palestinians in different parts of the occupied territories

Residents of Jenin observed a day of strike on Friday, March 17, to mourn the killing of four Palestinians, including a minor, inside the city by the Israeli occupation forces on Thursday. The strike was called by the Palestinian resistance movement Fatah.

On Thursday, a number of undercover agents of the Israeli occupation forces stormed Jenin city center, killing four Palestinians and injuring at least 20 others. Four of the wounded are reported to be in critical condition.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified three of the four killed as Omar Awadin (16), Nedal Khazem (28), and Saleh Shriem (29). The fourth Palestinian was later identified as Louay Al-Zughair (37).

Wafa news agency reported that a number of undercover agents sneaked into the crowded and busy city center in civilian vehicles and “assassinated the four Palestinians at point blank range.”

In a statement, the Palestinian Authority (PA) condemned the killings, calling the violence perpetrated by the occupation forces a “pogrom.” It claimed that, through such repeated killings, Israel aimed to increase violence and tension in the region.

Israeli occupation forces have claimed that two of the four killed were members of Palestinian resistance movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The Times of Israel has also noted that at least 23 other Palestinians were injured in the firing.

In a graphic video shared on social media, a number of Israeli forces were seen shooting at a Palestinian man lying wounded on the ground from very close range.

The spokesperson of PA President Mahmoud Abbas said: “these continuous Israeli aggressive actions confirm that Israel is not at all interested in calming the situation and preventing its eruption, contrary to all international efforts seeking to prevent escalation during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Ramadan is set to begin next week.

With Thursday’s killing, the total number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of 2023 has now reached 88, including 16 children.