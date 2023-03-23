“No country in the world will be a democracy while skin color dictates opportunities,” said the president of Brazil

Twenty years ago, the National Human Rights Program was instituted in Brazil, which included combating racism as one of its priorities. Since then, several public policies have been implemented with the objective of promoting racial equality. The establishment of the National Human Rights Program was celebrated by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Workers’ Party) on Tuesday, March 21, in an event at Planalto Palace.

“No country in the world will be a democracy while skin color dictates the opportunities people will have throughout their lives,” the leftist politician explained. In 2003, Lula was in his first presidential term when he promoted a set of public policies aimed at racial equality.

One of the first actions was sanctioning Law 10.639, in January 2003. The legislation made the teaching of Afro-Brazilian and African culture and history mandatory in primary and high schools nationwide. The law was an important victory for Black movements and a response to demands to acknowledge and value Black culture and history in Brazil.

In March of that same year, the Special Secretariat for Policies for the Promotion of Racial Equality (SEPPIR, in Portuguese) was created, responsible for coordinating policies to promote racial equality and implement affirmative actions in many areas, such as education, health, labor and culture.

Another crucial public policy was the creation of racial quotas in public universities, which started at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) and expanded to other state and federal higher education institutions.

Racial quotas were fundamental to including more Black young students in higher education. Historically, Afro-Brazilians were excluded from this kind of opportunity. Anielle Franco, the current minister of Racial Equality of Brazil, was a racial quota student. She made a speech at the event:

“I was a racial quota student at UERJ, and I’m proud of it. These measures strengthened my generation. As a consequence, the country has never seen the Ministries Esplanade as Black as in 2023. But there are still few people; we need many more. Together, we [Black people] are 56 percent of this country,” said Franco.

Besides quotas, other affirmative actions were also implemented, such as reservation vacancies for Black people in civil service exams, the adoption of policies to value Black culture and the creation of the Statute of Racial Equality, which recognizes racial discrimination as a crime and establishes guidelines for the promotion of equality.

Touched, Anielle Franco celebrated the previous heads of the secretariat that is part of the ministry she leads. “There is no doubt that the last 20 years were the most representative of the history of the Black population. Deep roots generate very strong trees, such as SEPPIR. The federal government places the urgent fight against racism at the center of its decisions.”

New measures

During the event, Lula announced a set of public policies to be implemented by SEPPIR in actions to be taken together by other ministries. “This government is open to dialogue with civil society, the Black movement and human rights movements. It’s mandatory to rebuild the country and create public policies that are more inclusive,” he said.

Lula signed five decrees: one to reserve vacancies in commission positions in the federal public administration; one that creates a working group for the new national program of affirmative actions; one that creates a working group for the Black Youth Lives Plan; and one that establishes a working group to tackle religious racism.

Finally, the president signed title deeds of propriety for quilombolas, represented by the communities of Brejo dos Crioulos (Minas Gerais state), Lagoa dos Campinhos (Sergipe state) and Serra da Guia (Sergipe state).

This article originally published on Brasil de Fato.