March 22 is observed as World Water Day every year by the United Nations to raise awareness about the lack of access to clean water and the sanitation crisis facing billions of people. Along with this crisis, we see rise of deadly yet preventable diseases like cholera. The global incidence of cholera has been very low since the 1990s, barring a few countries in Africa and Asia. But since 2021, 23 countries have reported cholera outbreaks, and in 2023, that number has risen to 29. Ana Vračar from the People’s Health Movement talks about the reasons behind this worrisome trend.