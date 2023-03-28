Will Xi’s visit to Russia mark a change in the world order?

Former Indian ambassador MK Bhadrakumar joins Newsclick’s Prabir Purkayastha to talk about what went down in these talks and the larger implications of Xi’s visit to Russia.

March 28, 2023 by Newsclick

Chinese president Xi Jinping recently completed his visit to Moscow where he held discussions with president Vladimir Putin. Many rumors about what exactly transpired during this visit are doing the rounds, including one about a military alliance being on the cards. Former Indian ambassador MK Bhadrakumar joins Newsclick’s Prabir Purkayastha to talk about what went down in these talks and the larger implications of Xi’s visit to Russia.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
