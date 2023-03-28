Former Indian ambassador MK Bhadrakumar joins Newsclick’s Prabir Purkayastha to talk about what went down in these talks and the larger implications of Xi’s visit to Russia.

Chinese president Xi Jinping recently completed his visit to Moscow where he held discussions with president Vladimir Putin. Many rumors about what exactly transpired during this visit are doing the rounds, including one about a military alliance being on the cards. Former Indian ambassador MK Bhadrakumar joins Newsclick’s Prabir Purkayastha to talk about what went down in these talks and the larger implications of Xi’s visit to Russia.