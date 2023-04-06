Tens of thousands of workers and farmers from across India have stormed capital city New Delhi today against the anti-people policies of the far-right BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Protestors are demanding relief from inflation, fair prices for their crops, scrapping of the anti-worker labor codes, employment, hike in minimum wages, among others.
India’s workers and farmers marche into New Delhi against anti-people policies of Modi government
Tens of thousands of workers, farmers and agricultural workers marched into New Delhi against the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government. They are calling for policies to control inflation and the scrapping of labor laws, among other demands