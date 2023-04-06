India’s workers and farmers marche into New Delhi against anti-people policies of Modi government

Tens of thousands of workers, farmers and agricultural workers marched into New Delhi against the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government. They are calling for policies to control inflation and the scrapping of labor laws, among other demands

April 06, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Tens of thousands of workers and farmers from across India have stormed capital city New Delhi today against the anti-people policies of the far-right BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Protestors are demanding relief from inflation, fair prices for their crops, scrapping of the anti-worker labor codes, employment, hike in minimum wages, among others.


