AI will fail… but not why you think | With Aunindyo Chakravarty

Artificial intelligence tools have been in the news in recent times due to a vast variety of creative tasks they seem capable of. Yet, AI is bound to fail and the reason is one word – Capitalism. Economic analyst and journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty explains the logic

April 12, 2023 by Newsclick

AI is now writing poetry, producing art, making music, which are all indistinguishable from what human beings create. AI engines have shown that they can do everything that we believed was uniquely human. And this is just the beginning. Yet, AI is bound to fail. And the reason is one word – Capitalism. Watch this video to know why.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
