4 years of Assange’s imprisonment

Currently, Assange is in the final stages of appealing against the UK Home Secretary’s decision to authorize his extradition to the US

April 14, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

April 11 marked four years since Julian Assange was forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London and imprisoned in the high security Belmarsh prison. He has spent much of his time in Belmarsh under judicial remand, without any charges or conviction, fighting a prolonged extradition process. The day witnessed demonstrations across the globe demanding his release.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
