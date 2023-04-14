Currently, Assange is in the final stages of appealing against the UK Home Secretary’s decision to authorize his extradition to the US

April 11 marked four years since Julian Assange was forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London and imprisoned in the high security Belmarsh prison. He has spent much of his time in Belmarsh under judicial remand, without any charges or conviction, fighting a prolonged extradition process. The day witnessed demonstrations across the globe demanding his release.