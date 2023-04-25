Indigenous and social organizations, as well as trade unions, have decided to intensify protests against the government of de-facto president Dina Boluarte. They are demanding her resignation, the release of her predecessor Pedro Castillo, the dissolution of Congress, and fresh elections

Peru’s de-facto president Dina Boluarte on Sunday, April 23, swore in four new ministers amid a spiraling political crisis in the country.

In a ceremony held at the Government Palace in the capital Lima, accompanied by her Prime Minister Alberto Otárola, Boluarte swore in Daniel Maurate Romero as the new Minister of Justice and Human Rights, replacing José Tello Alfaro; and Magnet Márquez as Minister of Education, replacing Óscar Becerra. Antonio Fernando Varela Bohórquez was sworn in as the new Minister of Labor and Employment Promotion, replacing Luis Alfonso Echeverre Adrianzén; and Juan Carlos Mathews Salazar as Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, replacing Luis Fernando Helguero Gonzáles.

According to reports from local media, PM Otárola had requested former Justice Minister Tello Alfaro’s resignation after he suggested reparations to the relatives of victims who died as a result of the state repression of the anti-government demonstrations over the past months.

Meanwhile, former Education Minister Becerra was reportedly removed due to his repeated controversial statements. Becerra has attacked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and even called for Peru’s withdrawal from the body, called for the application of the death penalty in the country, and compared Aymara Indigenous women to animals.

Former Labor Minister Echeverre Adrianzén was dismissed because of the investigation against him for alleged aggravated collusion. He is being probed for the hiring of PM Otárola’s former sister-in-law, Carola Rodríguez, in his office. PM Otárola is also being investigated in the case.

The cabinet changes were made on the same day as the extradition of former President Alejandro Toledo from the United States. He will be tried in Lima on corruption charges in the Odebrecht case.

Boluarte assumed power on December 7, 2022, when democratically elected left-wing President Pedro Castillo was removed by the right-wing dominated Congress in a legislative coup. Castillo was subsequently arrested after he tried to dissolve the Congress.

This was Boluarte’s second cabinet reshuffle. On December 22, 2022, just 11 days after her inauguration, she made five changes to her cabinet, including the appointment of her former Defense Minister Otárola as the new PM. In almost five months in power, Boluarte has made a total of 12 ministerial changes.

Massive protests against the Boluarte government have been taking place since the day she took office. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets, condemning Boluarte for betraying the progressive ticket she was elected on after she entered into a political alliance with the country’s right-wing forces.

The protesters have demanded Castillo’s immediate release, the resignation of Boluarte, the dissolution of Congress, general elections by the end of the year, and a referendum on a constituent assembly to draft a new constitution.

According to reports from local media and human rights organizations, an estimated 50 to 70 people have been killed in violent repression by police and military forces in these past months.

Despite heavy repression, Indigenous and social organizations, as well as trade unions, have decided to continue with the protests to press for their demands, and have set Tuesdays as days of struggle. Additionally, they have called for a national strike and nationwide mobilizations on May 1.According to a recent survey conducted by the IPSOS Peru, 77% of the Peruvian citizens disapprove of the Boluarte administration, and 84% reject the performance of the Congress.