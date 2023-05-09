EU funds had been used in the construction of the Jubbet Adh Dhib school in the Bayt Ta’mar village, east of the city of Bethlehem, which was demolished on Sunday despite a pending court appeal

The European Union (EU) has condemned Israel’s demolition of a Palestinian primary school in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, May 7. EU funds had been used in the construction of the Jubbet Adh Dhib school in the Bayt Ta’mar village, east of the city of Bethlehem, which was demolished on Sunday despite a pending court appeal.

The EU has asked Israel to “halt all demolitions and evictions, which will only increase the suffering of the Palestinian population and further escalate an already tense environment.” The office of the EU’s representative to the Palestinian territories stated, “Demolitions are illegal under international law, and children’s right to education must be respected.” The demolition of the school has disrupted the education of around 60 students, from the first to fourth grade.

Israeli authorities carried out the demolition claiming that the school had been illegally constructed. COGAT, the Israeli military authority in charge of civilian affairs in the occupied territories, said that a two-month deadline had been issued by a Jerusalem court for vacating the school premises. COGAT also claimed that the school posed a “safety hazard” to the students, teachers, and other occupants and therefore had to be demolished.

However, local Palestinian Education Ministry officials have accused Israel of attempting to “confiscate these lands” to ethnically cleanse the area of Palestinians. Some officials noted that the appeal had already been filed in court against the demolition order of the Jerusalem court and Israeli authorities had agreed to not go ahead with the demolition pending the appeal.

According to reports, earlier schools built on the same land have also been demolished in the past—in 2017 and 2019. 58 other Palestinian schools, many whose construction has been funded by the EU, are also currently under threat of demolition.

Meanwhile, local Palestinians residents, accompanied by activists and members of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, have reportedly started rebuilding the school. Photos on the internet showed people taking construction materials out from trucks and others engaged in building the school back.

Some Palestinians had tried to prevent the school’s demolition by throwing rocks at the Israeli soldiers and bulldozers which had arrived in the area. The Israeli forces responded by throwing tear gas canisters in an attempt to disperse those resisting.