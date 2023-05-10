What led to Imran Khan’s arrest and the political crisis in Pakistan?

Taimur Rahman of the Mazdoor Kisan Party explains the political crisis in Pakistan where massive protests have broken out following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He explains the major players and how the situation is like to play out

May 10, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Taimur Rahman of the Mazdoor Kisan Party explains the current political crisis in Pakistan, where mass protests have broken out following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He talks about why Imran Khan was arrested at this point, and the conflict between him and the establishment over the past year. He also talks about the role of the left in the current moment.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
