Taimur Rahman of the Mazdoor Kisan Party explains the current political crisis in Pakistan, where mass protests have broken out following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He talks about why Imran Khan was arrested at this point, and the conflict between him and the establishment over the past year. He also talks about the role of the left in the current moment.