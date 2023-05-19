Hear from some of the 150 young organizers from the US that traveled to Cuba as part of the 2023 May Day Brigade with the International Peoples’ Assembly

From April 24 to May 3, over 150 young organizers from the United States traveled to Cuba as part of a brigade organized by the International Peoples’ Assembly (IPA) to learn about the Cuban process and stand in solidarity with the island nation against the criminal US blockade. The organizers returned to the US with an even greater commitment to continue building their struggles at home and to fight for the end of the blockade of Cuba.

Peoples Dispatch spoke to Phil Agnew of Black Men Build, D’Atra “Dee Dee” Jackson of Black Youth Project 100, Kawenaʻulaokalā Kapahua of Academic Labor United, Lillian House of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Anakaren Alcocer of Unión de Vecinos/LA Tenants Union, and Miriam Osman of the Palestinian Youth Movement, about what they have learned from Cuba and why they’re committed to ending the blockade against the island.