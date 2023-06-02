As Brazil re-embraces democratic values, one of the key priorities reactivated from the post-military dictatorship era is the right to health. The Brazilian constitution guarantees universal, free, and equal access to healthcare, an essential aspect for democratic social movements

The Brazilian Center for Health Studies (CEBES) organized a series of discussions between April and May, under the theme “The Brazil and the Health that We Want”. The meetings brought together over 1,000 participants from across Brazil to discuss and propose new measures to protect health rights.

CEBES, a prominent organization in Brazilian Public Health Reform, has played a pivotal role in advocating for health as a fundamental right enshrined in Brazil’s 1988 Constitution and in establishing the Unified Health System (SUS). Guided by the belief that “Health is democracy, and democracy is health,” the organization operates as a chapter of the Latin American Association of Social Medicine (ALAMES) and a member of the People’s Health Movement (PHM).

In a statement issued after the cycle of discussions, Carlos Fidelis, president of CEBES, emphasized the significance of social mobilization during this crucial period, following the election of a progressive government in Brazil. Fidelis noted the notable nationwide movement advocating for the right to health, reflecting the collective aspiration to shape a better future.

Ana Costa, a member of CEBES’ Executive Board, added, “An up-to-date resumption of the Public Health Reform is urgently needed, not to adjust it to the impositions of capitalism and neoliberalism, but to recover its radical nature. The development model proposed at the moment, which freezes spending on social policies and dismantles the social security system, must be addressed by our struggles. The issue of persistent discrimination or medicalization in services should not be considered minor.”

The outcomes of these recent conferences will be presented at the upcoming 17th National Health Conference in Brasília, scheduled for July. The overarching theme of the national conference, “Ensuring Rights and Defending the Unified Health System, Life, and Democracy – Tomorrow Will Be Another Day,” highlights the need to address the setbacks and violations of the right to health that occurred during the previous far-right government, including the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. CEBES’ active participation in this conference serves as a testament to the resilience of democratic forces in Brazil.

CEBES has undertaken various actions to champion democratic and equitable healthcare, including hosting conferences on digital health and health deprivatization. The organization is a key voice in the ongoing dialogue surrounding health and democracy in Brazil and Latin America. Matheus Falcão, a member of PHM and CEBES’ Executive Board, told People’s Health Dispatch, “The spirit of the conference reflects the struggles not only in Brazil but also in Latin America, as evidenced by other regional events, such as the upcoming ALAMES’ Congress in July and the People’s Health Assembly in December.”

From the 146 proposals presented during the series of discussions, 20 were selected and will be included in the document presented at the National Health Conference. This document will serve as a guide for future CEBES activities, addressing various aspects of healthcare, including the development and implementation of pro-people social policies, advancements in science and technology, strengthening intersectionality and participation, and building a health system fit for the future.

Itamar Lages, a member of CEBES’ Advisory Board and the organization’s chapter in Recife (Pernambuco), stated, “All that we discuss goes beyond the Unified Health System (SUS); we aim for a state-society relationship guided by democracy.” The proposals and guidelines developed by CEBES members are rooted in the need for an economy that is guided by the right to health. Itamar concluded in the organization’s statement, “Our struggle and our motto come from afar; in these 47 years of CEBES, we have contributed to building the future. A future that can only exist with democracy.”

People’s Health Dispatch is a fortnightly bulletin published by the People’s Health Movement and Peoples Dispatch. For more articles and to subscribe to People’s Health Dispatch, click here.