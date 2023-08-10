Despite promises of improvement to health services delivery and the health insurance model, the people in the Philippines are still struggling for access to good health care.

Delen Dela Paz and Albert Pascual from the Health Alliance for Democracy (HEAD) reflect on changes in the health system one year into the Marcos Jr administration in the Philippines. Despite promises of improvement to health services delivery and the health insurance model, the people in the Philippines are still struggling because of high emigration rates of health workers and worsening of social determinants of health.