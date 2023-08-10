No improvements to health system after one year of Marcos Jr administration

Despite promises of improvement to health services delivery and the health insurance model, the people in the Philippines are still struggling for access to good health care.

August 10, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Delen Dela Paz and Albert Pascual from the Health Alliance for Democracy (HEAD) reflect on changes in the health system one year into the Marcos Jr administration in the Philippines. Despite promises of improvement to health services delivery and the health insurance model, the people in the Philippines are still struggling because of high emigration rates of health workers and worsening of social determinants of health.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
