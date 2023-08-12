Nearly half of Syria’s pre-war population of a little over 20 million was displaced due to the war which began in 2011. Almost six million of those displaced have become refugees, mostly in neighboring countries

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, during an interview with Sky News Arabia on Thursday, August 10, claimed that the economic conditions created due to the war and sanctions on the country are preventing efforts to bring back all refugees. He claimed that nearly half a million Syrian refugees have returned in the last couple of years and more are on the way.

Nearly half of Syria’s pre-war population of a little over 20 million was displaced due to the war which began in 2011. Almost six million of those displaced have become refugees, mostly in neighboring countries like Turkey (3.5 million), Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq, with some also making it to Europe and other places. Close to 90% of all Syrian refugees are forced to live in refugee camps in the host countries and depend on the aid provided by them and international agencies.

Some human rights groups have claimed that Syria is not safe to return for the refugees due to the continuing war, the reluctance of the government to take them back, and fear of reprisal by the Assad regime.



The Syrian government has denied the allegations of reprisal and claimed that refugees are returning slowly as peace comes back to the country.

Talking to the Sky News, Assad asserted that the return of refugees was slow or “stopped because of the situation of living conditions. How can a refugee return without water, electricity, schools for his children, and no medical treatment? These are the basics of life. This was the reason,” Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Assad also stressed that though Syria was trying to rebuild, widespread destruction and continued US and European sanctions were “obstacles to the improvement of the economy.”

No talks with Turkey without prior agenda

Assad dismissed the criticism that his government is responsible for the destruction of the Syrian economy and claimed that countries which support terrorist groups, referring to anti-Assad forces, mostly religious fanatic groups, and fund them against the Syrian government are primarily responsible for the situation. He said that all attempts to blame Syrian forces who defeated terrorist plots are baseless.

He also refuted reports which claim that he is scheduled to meet with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, saying that a meeting without prior clarity about the agenda will not be fruitful.

Turkey has been the key backer of anti-Assad forces and has continued to provide support to rebel-held areas in Syria’s northwest. It also occupies large parts in the country’s north. Assad said that the goal of his government was “Turkish withdrawal from Syrian lands, while Erdoğan’s goal is to legitimize the presence of Turkish occupation in Syria.”

Turkey also hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees. Erdoğan has previously expressed his desire to settle a part of them on the Syrian territory occupied by Turkey.