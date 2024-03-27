An Israeli attack on an emergency response center in Lebanon killed seven people. Another set of strikes on Syria killed several soldiers and an Iranian military adviser

Despite the UN Security Council adopting a resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza, peace remains elusive with Israel’s continued attacks on Palestinians and other countries in the region.

In the past 24 hours, Israeli forces carried out several airstrikes in Lebanon and Syria, killing over a dozen people. Early on Wednesday, March 27, its forces bombed an emergency response center at al-Habbariyeh in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh region killing at least seven people.

The attack followed another Israeli air strike in northern Lebanon’s Bekaa region where at least four other Lebanese were killed. The strike on Bekaa was the second attack on northern Lebanon since October 8 when Israel began bombing the country

There were 12 people inside the response center at al-Habbariyeh at the time of the attack. All of them were paramedics and volunteers involved in rescue and relief work, Al Jazeera reported.

The response center was run by Lebanese political group and militia Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya. It called the attacks a heinous crime and demanded that the Lebanese state take up the issue and file a suit against Israel for war crimes. Hezbollah also issued a statement condemning the attack. It claimed that the attack will not go unpunished.

Later Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets targeting an army base and the Kiryat Shmona settlement in northern Israel. According to Israeli media, the Hezbollah attack led to the death of one person with another person injured. The barrage of rockets caused damage inside the mostly deserted Israeli settlement.

Israel has been carrying out attacks inside Lebanon since the beginning of the war in Gaza on October 7 after Hezbollah expressed solidarity with the Palestinians. Close to 300 people including civilians have been killed in the Israeli attacks.

Israel bombs Syria

Israeli armed forces also carried out airstrikes in Syria’s Deir Ezzor province on Tuesday, killing at least seven other people, including an Iranian military advisor to the Bashar al-Assad government. Syria’s official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said that at least seven soldiers were also killed while 19 others were wounded.

Both SANA and Al-Mayadeen said Israel carried out these attacks in collaboration with the US. Al-Mayadeen reported that the two countries carried out 10 attacks targeting both military and civilian infrastructure. Israel claimed the attacks were carried out to prevent alleged armed shipments to Hamas. The US has denied its involvement.

The Syrian government condemned the attacks. It held the US responsible for the act saying that such attacks would keep the region unstable and “explosive.” The statement reiterated the Syrian government’s demand for the withdrawal of US troops from the country calling their presence an occupation. It also alleged that US soldiers provided support to the anti-Assad forces and prolonged the war in the country, Press TV reported.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Syria since the beginning of the war in that country in 2011. Most of these attacks are not acknowledged. Hundreds of Syrians have been killed in these Israeli attacks which are in complete violation of the UN charter and international law.