In a statement issued after its contact group meeting in Cairo, the Arab League also underlined the need for better coordination among the host countries to facilitate return of Syrian refugees

The Arab League Contact Group meeting in Cairo, Egypt, issued a statement on Tuesday, August 15, demanding the withdrawal of all unauthorized foreign troops from Syria as per international law and in line with the UN charter and reiterated the need for a political solution.

The meeting was attended by Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, along with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon, and the Secretary General of the League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The Contact Group was formed in May following the return of Syria to the League after over a decade-long suspension. It was formed to coordinate with Syria in matters of illegal drug trafficking and other relevant issues like the return of Syrian refugees.

The statement on Tuesday noted the need for coordination with the countries which host Syrian refugees so that their voluntary and safe return is assured.

During the meeting, Mekdad claimed that his country “welcomes the return of all Syrian refugees to their country and it has taken a number of procedures and facilitation they need to return home.” He reiterated that Syria’s economic recovery is necessary to hasten the return of refugees and this could be done with greater cooperation with the international community and the UN, SANA reported.

Due to the war in the country, which has gone on for over a decade, more than five million Syrians have been forced to become refugees, mostly in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq. The Syrian government claims that nearly half a million refugees have returned home recently, but the return of others has been stalled primarily due to large-scale devastation in the country and the poor economic conditions.

The Syrian government claims that the recovery process is hampered due to the war and the sanctions imposed by the US and its allies.

The Arab League Contact Group also expressed support for the Syrian government’s efforts to end the war and terrorism and its attempts to consolidate power across all the regions of the country.

Mekdad also noted that it is necessary that the Turkish occupation of the country end soon. The illegal presence of US forces in Syria is also a major reason for the continued war-like situation in the country.