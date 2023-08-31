The Israeli occupation has already killed over 35 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem this year, and is keeping over 165 Palestinian minors in prison

Israeli occupation forces killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy at a train station in the Bab al-Amoud area of occupied East Jerusalem by shooting him at point blank range on Wednesday, August 30.

According to eyewitnesses, Khaled Samer al-Zaneen was first assaulted by illegal settlers. He was then shot by the Israeli forces who were called on the scene by the people who assaulted and left him to bleed on the ground. Videos circulating on social media show that al-Zaneen bled to death at the train station surrounded by the occupation forces.

Israeli security forces later claimed that al-Zaneen was attempting to stab one of the settlers who got injured. However, video footage shows that al-Zaneen was not armed at the time of the shooting.

Occupation forces also cordoned off the area and also assaulted Palestinian journalists trying to cover the incident, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

In another video on social media, illegal settlers standing across the security cordon were seen celebrating as al-Zaneen was lying at the train station after being shot.

Later, Israeli forces stormed al-Zaneen’s house in Beit Hanina in the occupied East Jerusalem and ransacked it. Israeli forces also manhandled the people who had come to offer condolences to the family. They detained the family members including the boy’s father, mother, sister, and brother, Wafa reported.

Israeli forces have already killed over 35 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem this year. The perpetrators have not faced any charges or been tried in any of these cases. The occupation has also kept over 165 Palestinian children in prison.