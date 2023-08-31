Palestinian minor shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in occupied Jerusalem

The Israeli occupation has already killed over 35 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem this year, and is keeping over 165 Palestinian minors in prison

August 31, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch
Palestinian minor killed
14-year-old Khaled Samer al-Zaneen was shot by Israeli forces in the occupied East Jerusalem on August 30, 2023. (Photo: Wafa)

Israeli occupation forces killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy at a train station in the Bab al-Amoud area of occupied East Jerusalem by shooting him at point blank range on Wednesday, August 30.   

According to eyewitnesses, Khaled Samer al-Zaneen was first assaulted by illegal settlers. He was then shot by the Israeli forces who were called on the scene by the people who assaulted and left him to bleed on the ground. Videos circulating on social media show that al-Zaneen bled to death at the train station surrounded by the occupation forces.  

Israeli security forces later claimed that al-Zaneen was attempting to stab one of the settlers who got injured. However, video footage shows that al-Zaneen was not armed at the time of the shooting. 

Occupation forces also cordoned off the area and also assaulted Palestinian journalists trying to cover the incident, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.  

In another video on social media, illegal settlers standing across the security cordon were seen celebrating as al-Zaneen was lying at the train station after being shot. 

Later, Israeli forces stormed al-Zaneen’s house in Beit Hanina in the occupied East Jerusalem and ransacked it. Israeli forces also manhandled the people who had come to offer condolences to the family. They detained the family members including the boy’s father, mother, sister, and brother, Wafa reported

Israeli forces have already killed over 35 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem this year. The perpetrators have not faced any charges or been tried in any of these cases. The occupation has also kept over 165 Palestinian children in prison.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print