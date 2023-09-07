G20: What’s in it for the Global South?

Economist Dr Biswajit Dhar talks about what to expect from the forthcoming G20 summit being held in Delhi, India. He says the rhetoric about gains to developing countries from the G20 summits is hype

September 07, 2023 by Newsclick

Dr Biswajit Dhar is former professor of economics at JNU’s Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, and has worked in numerous capacities in and outside government as a trade and economic analyst. In this interview, he tells NewsClick what to expect from the forthcoming G20 summit being held in Delhi, India, over 8 and 9 September 2023. He says the rhetoric about gains to developing countries from the G20 summits are hyped. There’s little on the table that would fulfill needs and expectations in the Global South.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print