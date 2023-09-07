Economist Dr Biswajit Dhar talks about what to expect from the forthcoming G20 summit being held in Delhi, India. He says the rhetoric about gains to developing countries from the G20 summits is hype

Dr Biswajit Dhar is former professor of economics at JNU’s Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, and has worked in numerous capacities in and outside government as a trade and economic analyst. In this interview, he tells NewsClick what to expect from the forthcoming G20 summit being held in Delhi, India, over 8 and 9 September 2023. He says the rhetoric about gains to developing countries from the G20 summits are hyped. There’s little on the table that would fulfill needs and expectations in the Global South.