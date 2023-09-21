We can do better than the Sustainable Development Goals model

In this interview, Vijay Prashad points out how summits on sustainable development goals often end with only calls for increasing funding which serves merely as band-aid. Ending hunger, poverty, and the other crises of our time requires greater political will and structural changes

September 21, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Vijay Prashad of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research talks about the Sustainable Development Goals. He explains the limitations of the model and how discussion around these goals often avoids the structural questions such as land reform, the role of trade unions, and debt.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
