On Friday, September 22, dozens of citizens belonging to different people’s movements marched in New York City demanding an end to the US imposed blockade against Cuba. They also demanded that president Joe Biden take Cuba off the state sponsors of terrorism list, stating that it is not Cuba which has the largest military budget in the world. Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel also joined the rally and chanted along with the people, “Cuba, yes! Blockade, no!”