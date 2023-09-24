People’s movements in the US demand end to blockade against Cuba

Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel also joined the rally and chanted along with the people, “Cuba, yes! Blockade, no!”

September 24, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

On Friday, September 22, dozens of citizens belonging to different people’s movements marched in New York City demanding an end to the US imposed blockade against Cuba. They also demanded that president Joe Biden take Cuba off the state sponsors of terrorism list, stating that it is not Cuba which has the largest military budget in the world. Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel also joined the rally and chanted along with the people, “Cuba, yes! Blockade, no!”


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print