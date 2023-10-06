230+ journalists, political leaders, artists, and academics sign statement in support of Newsclick

Days after the mass raids on journalists in India, personalities from over 30 countries reject the attack on press freedom and call for the immediate release of those detained

October 06, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Just days after Indian authorities raided the homes of over 100 journalists affiliated with Indian leftist outlet Newsclick, international outlet Peoples Dispatch, and Tricontinental Research Services, over 230 journalists, political leaders, artists, academics, and progressive activists signed an open letter repudiating the repression. The individuals also demanded the immediate release of Newsclick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and administrator Amit Chakraborty who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and remain in police custody.

The letter was signed by political leaders S’bu Zikode, Mqapheli, and Thapelo Mohapi of Abahlali baseMjondolo, the shack dwellers movement of South Africa, Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard, Secretary General of the South African Communist Party Solly Mapaila, Brian Becker, Executive Director of the ANSWER Coalition, German MP Sevim Dagdelen, and Jodie Evans of the anti-war group CODEPINK.

Renowned journalists and authors also signed such as Bhaskar Sunkara, founder of Jacobin Magazine and President of The Nation, Abby Martin and Mike Prysner of The Empire Files, Kwesi Pratt, Jnr., Managing Editor of The Insight Newspaper and founder of Pan African Television of Ghana, Gerald Horne, historian and journalist with Pacifica Radio and KPFK-Los Angeles, The Morning Star editors Ben Chacko and Roger McKenzie, comedian and journalist Lee Camp of Dangerous Minds, and Rania Khalek and Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News.

Gabriel Shipton, the brother of imprisoned publisher and co-founder of Wikileaks Julian Assange, also signed the letter rejecting attacks on press freedom in India.

Signatories hail from over 30 countries including Argentina, Australia, Benin, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Croatia, Cuba, Ecuador, Egypt, Germany, Guatemala, Haiti, India, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Russia, South Africa, Sweden, Trinidad and Tobago, UK, US, and Venezuela.

The letter comes amid an outpouring of support and solidarity for Newsclick and those harassed and detained on October 3. Dozens of rallies and mobilizations have taken place in cities across India organized by press associations and human rights organizations, and student and youth groups such as the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

Read the full text of the letter and the full list of signatories below:

We, the undersigned journalists, progressive news publications, academics, artists, and political leaders, from around the world, join together to condemn the horrific repression faced by our colleagues at Newsclick and Peoples Dispatch in India on October 3, 2023. The mass raids and detentions unleashed against journalists, commentators, cartoonists, and comedians associated with the outlet, as well as the arrest of its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and administrator Amit Chakraborty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act constitute a worrying attack on the democratic principles of press freedom and freedom of expression.

NewsClick is exactly the kind of media outlet which strengthens a democracy, shining a light and giving a voice to those marginalized and silenced sectors of society which clamor for dignity and change.

We stand with our colleagues at Newsclick and Peoples Dispatch and demand the immediate release of those arrested.

Signatories:

  1. Andrea Ross, Frente Patria Grande, Argentina
  2. Erika Gimenez, ARG Medios, Argentina
  3. Facundo, Comuna, Argentina
  4. Fernando Rule Castro, Argentina
  5. Francisco Rodrigo Farina, Editorial El Colectivo, Argentina
  6. Francisco Vértiz, Editorial Batalla de Ideas, Argentina
  7. Julián Pilatti, Arg medios, Argentina
  8. Lautaro Rivara, Argentina
  9. Paula Klachko, Argentina
  10. Sofia Urosevich, ARG Medios, Argentina
  11. Gabriel Shipton, Australia
  12. Salami Nidol, SamSin TV, Bénin
  13. Juan Espinoza del Villar, Midia Ninja, Bolivia
  14. Andrés Huanca, Abya Yala Tv, Bolivia
  15. Abdon Franklin de Meiroz Grilo, Brazil
  16. Associação Catarinense de Rádios Comuitárias, Brazil
  17. Aline Tatiane Adolphs, Brazil
  18. Ana Marta Resing, Brazil
  19. Claudio Antonio Ribeiro, Aposentado, Brazil
  20. Eliane Silveira, Sindicato dos Jornalistas do Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
  21. Gabriella Petroni, Brazil de Fato, Brazil
  22. João Carlos Santin, Jornalismo RadCom, Brazil
  23. João Costa, Jornalista, Brazil
  24. Joaquim Soriano, Brazil
  25. Katia Camargo, Brazil
  26. Katia Marko, Brazil de Fato RS, Brazil
  27. Lara Sfair, ABI, Brazil
  28. Laura Santos Rocha, Sindicato de Jornalistas Profissionais do Rio Grande do Sul  (SindJoRS), Brazil
  29. Leandro Melito Ferreira, Freelancer, Brazil
  30. Leda Beck, APJor, Brazil
  31. Leila Tais Vicari, Verdeperto Comunicação, Brazil
  32. Letícia Castro, Imprensa, Brazil
  33. Luiz Fernando Taranto, Brazil
  34. Marcos Ferreira, Brazil
  35. Maria, Brasil de Fato, Brazil
  36. Martha Raquel Rodrigues, Jornalistas Livres, Brazil
  37. Niara de Oliveira, freelancer, Brazil
  38. Nina Fideles, Brasil de Fato, Brazil
  39. Rosimer, Brazil
  40. Vivian Neves Fernandes, Brazil
  41. Vladimir Sacchetta, Porviroscópio Projetos e conteúdos, Brazil
  42. Wevergton Brito Lima, Site i21.org.br, Brazil
  43. Davina Bhandar, Canada
  44. Kaushalya Bannerji, Artist, Canada
  45. Rita Kaur Dhamoon, Associate Professor, Canada
  46. Subho Basu, Canada
  47. Tyson, Rebel Youth Magazine, Canada
  48. Taroa Zúñiga Silva, Globetrotter, Chile
  49. Pablo Abufom, Revista Posiciones, Chile
  50. Patricia Silva Soto, Chile
  51. Tings Chak, Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, China
  52. Ana Vracar, Peoples Health Dispatch, Croatia
  53. Rosa Miriam Elizalde, Dominio Cuba, Cuba
  54. Irene León, REDH, Ecuador
  55. Anabel, Ecuador
  56. Mahmoud Hashem, Africavoices.net, Egypt
  57. Fabien Tarrit, France
  58. Sevim Dagdelen, German Bundestag, Germany
  59. Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Managing Editor of The Insight Newspaper and founder of Pan African Television, Ghana
  60. Oscar Gálvez, Voces de Iximulew, Guatemala
  61. Jean Waltès Bien-Aimé, Radio Resistencia, Haití
  62. India and Global Left, India
  63. Mrinal Kanti Das, India
  64. Rajarshi Adhikary, India
  65. Soumyaneel Dasgupta, Jadavpur University, India
  66. Subhabrata Roy, India
  67. Suchetana Chattopadhyay, India
  68. Vijay Prashad, Globetrotter, India
  69. Chris Hazzard, Ireland
  70. Bianca Maria, Italy
  71. Giuliano Granato, Italy
  72. Giuseppe, Italy
  73. Maurizio Coppola, freelance, Italy
  74. Nicola, Italy
  75. Nicoletta Manuzzato, Italy
  76. Partito della Rifondazione Comunista – Sinistra Europea, Italy
  77. Roberto Evangelista, Italy
  78. Ruggiero Alessandro, Italy
  79. Nick Deane, Jamaica
  80. Jennes Anderson, Jamaica
  81. Ahmed Kaballo, African Stream, Kenya
  82. Rania Khalek, BreakThrough News, Lebanon
  83. Kai, Malaysia
  84. Daniel Kent, Mexico
  85. Alina Duarte, De Raíz, México
  86. Amílcar Guerra, Personal, México
  87. Colectivo Editorial Incendiar el Oceano, Colectivo Editorial Incendiar el Oceano, México
  88. Maria Celi, Perú
  89. Luis de Jesús, BreakThrough News, Puerto Rico
  90. Selena Nadal, Exprimiendo La Calle, Puerto Rico
  91. Edda López Serrano, Independiente, Puerto Rico
  92. Artemiy Semenovskiy, Russia
  93. Efemia Chela, Inkani Books, South Africa
  94. Mqapheli, AbahlalibaseMjondolo, South Africa
  95. Pretty Sinenhlanhla, South Africa
  96. Richard, Academic & journalist, South Africa
  97. S’bu. Zikode, Abahlali baseMjondolo Movement SA., South Africa
  98. Solly Mapaila, Secretary General of the South African Communist Party and African Communist Journal Editor in Chief, South Africa
  99. Thapelo Mohapi, Abahlali baseMjondolo Movement SA, South Africa
  100. Vashna Jagarnath, NUMSA, South Africa
  101. Satyaki Bhattacharya, Sweden
  102. Kandis Sebro, Trinidad and Tobago
  103. Ben Chacko, The Morning Star, UK
  104. David Kwao Fianko, UK
  105. Erol-Antony McKenzie, UK
  106. Fiona Edwards, Eyes on Latin America, UK
  107. Joe, Counter Punch, UK
  108. Johnnie Hunter, Communist Party of Britain, UK
  109. Prof Lyla Mehta, UK
  110. Roger McKenzie, International Editor, Morning Star News, UK
  111. Taj Ali, Tribune Magazine, UK
  112. Aakansha Jain, US
  113. Abby Martin, The Empire Files
  114. Afnan Ismail, US
  115. Amanda Yee, Liberation News, US
  116. Amicia Huelsman, US
  117. Andrew Bankson, Liberation News, US
  118. Andrew Gilkey, The Party for Socialism and Liberation, US
  119. Andrew Velasquez, Internet, US
  120. Anlin Wang, US
  121. Arjun Singh Sethi, Georgetown University Law Center, US
  122. Asad Abukhalil, US
  123. Austin Williams, US
  124. Ben Norton, Geopolitical Economy Report, US
  125. Ben Thomason, Academic, Bowling Green State University, US
  126. Benjamin Zinevich, Liberation News, US
  127. Bhaskar Sunkara, President, The Nation magazine, US
  128. Bobby Ewing, US
  129. Brayan Zambrano, US
  130. Brian Becker, The Socialist Program, US
  131. Calla Walsh, Freelance, US
  132. Carli Barry, US
  133. Charles Xu, Qiao Collective, US
  134. Chris Banks, BreakThrough News, US
  135. Christian Garramone, US
  136. Chuck Modi, Independent, US
  137. Claire Cook, US
  138. Claudia O’Brien Moscoso, Black Agenda Report, US
  139. Daljit K. Soni, Esq., US
  140. Dana Alhasan, US
  141. Danny Bettio, US
  142. Daven McQueen, US
  143. David Adler, US
  144. Emily Brease, BreakThrough News, US
  145. Erica Steib, US
  146. Estevan Hernandez, US
  147. Fadil Aliriza, Meshkal, US
  148. Gerald Horne, Pacifica Radio/KPFK-Los Angeles, US
  149. Gloria La Riva, Pacific Media Workers Guild, US
  150. Hannah Dickinson, Breaking the Chains Magazine, US
  151. Imani Lawrence, US
  152. Jackie Kindall, BreakThrough News, US
  153. Jacqueline Luqman, Luqman Nation, US
  154. Jasmine Nicole Williams, artist, US
  155. Jason Cohen, N/A, US
  156. Jayson Boucher, US
  157. Jodi Dean, US
  158. Jodie Evans, CODEPINK, US
  159. Jonathan Demetrius Amos, US
  160. Josh Mayfield, US
  161. Jordan Miller, US
  162. Jorge Rocha, US
  163. Joy-Douglass, US
  164. Ju-Hyun Park, The Real News, US
  165. Kalonji Changa, Black Power Media, US
  166. Kameron Hurt, US
  167. Karla Reyes, Breaking the Chains, US
  168. Katie Halper, The Katie Halper Show, US
  169. Kayla Trimble, US
  170. Kei Pritsker, Breakthrough News, US
  171. Keightley Wilkins, US
  172. Ki-Jana Carter, Liberation News, US
  173. Kim Ives, Haïti Liberté, US
  174. Kit Baril, US
  175. Layan Fuleihan, US
  176. Lee Camp, Dangerous Ideas, US
  177. Lillian House, US
  178. Lyle McCormick, Liberation News, US
  179. M. Lafond, US
  180. Maddie, US
  181. Malini Ranganathan, American University, US
  182. Manolo De Los Santos, The People’s Forum, US
  183. Manu Karuka, 1804 Books, US
  184. Marissa Rodriguez, Liberation News, US
  185. Maria Hermsen-Kritz, US
  186. Mariam, US
  187. Matt Leslie, Fightback! News, US
  188. Maureen North, US
  189. Maximillian Alvarez, The Real News Network, US
  190. Micah Fong, Breakthrough News, US
  191. Michael Anderson, FightBack! News, US
  192. Mike Prysner, The Empire Files, US
  193. Mirah Wood, DSA International Committee, USA
  194. Miya Tada, US
  195. Natalia Marques, Peoples Dispatch, US
  196. National Lawyers Guild International, US
  197. Nick Estes, Red Media, US
  198. Patrick McWilliams, Liberation News, US
  199. Patricia Gorky, US
  200. Rachel Domond, Liberation News, US
  201. Riley Petro, US
  202. Ryan, The People’s Forum, US
  203. Ryan Kidwiler, US
  204. Saidi Moseley, US
  205. Samantha Agarwal, American University, US
  206. Sarah Brummet, US
  207. Sarah Bryski-Hamrick, US
  208. Santos Hernandez, US
  209. Satya Mohapatra, US
  210. Sean Blackmon, By Any Means Necessary, US
  211. Sheila Xiao, US
  212. shenby g, artist, US
  213. Silvio Rodrigues, US
  214. Suzanne Adely, US
  215. Terra Collier, US
  216. Ujju Aggarwal, US
  217. Verdi Feltman, US
  218. Vipulya Chari, US
  219. Vivek Venkatraman, artist, US
  220. Walter Smolarek, Liberation News, US
  221. Will Kohr, US
  222. William I Robinson, University of California at Santa Barbara, US
  223. William Whiteman, Albuquerque Teachers Federation AFT Local 1420, US
  224. Zach Farber, Liberation News, US
  225. Zach, Breakthrough News, US
  226. Zoe Alexandra, Peoples Dispatch, US
  227. Carlos Molinares, Venezuela
  228. Florangel Valdez, Venezuela
  229. Giuliano, independent journalist, Venezuela
  230. Laura Franco, Instituto Simón Bolívar, Venezuela
  231. Luis Alfredo Mancera Pérez, Universidad Nacional Experimental de las Artes, Venezuela
  232. Maribel Rosario, Defensoría Universitaria, Venezuela
  233. Zabdiela, LSB, Venezuela
  234. ALBA Movimientos
  235. Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network
  236. Activist News Network

