In Gaza, over 10,600 have been killed and more than 26,000 injured, while the death toll in the West Bank has reached 175.

Israel bombed Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp once again on Wednesday evening killing over 30 Palestininians and wounding scores of others. Majority of the people were killed when an Israeli strike hit a civilian car near Al-Yemen Al-Saeed hospital inside the camp, Wafa News Agency reported.

Israeli ground forces also attacked Gaza’s largest Al-Shifa hospital with artillery on Thursday, November 9. Israeli war planes also bombed the vicinity of the hospital on Wednesday causing large scale damages.

Al-Shifa hospital shelters thousands of Palestinians who have been forced to leave their homes due to the bombings, in addition to treating over 5,000 patients wounded in such attacks.

Israel has increased its attacks on hospitals inside Gaza recently. As per reports, at least eight hospitals have been bombed in the territory in the last three days. More than 18 hospitals are already out of operation since Israel started indiscriminately bombing on October 7.

Several Palestinians were also killed in the indiscriminate attacks in other parts of the besieged Gaza strip on the 34th day of Israel’s offensive.

Israeli air strikes as well as the ground offensive that began on October 28, have forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in northern parts of Gaza to flee their homes.



Palestinians have compared the forced expulsion of thousands from their homes in northern Gaza to the 1948 Nakba. Zionist forces had forced over 700,000 Palestinians from their homes and fields in 1948 to violently create the state of Israel.

Israeli airstrikes and multiple ground offensives have killed over 10,600 and injured over 26,000 Palestinians in Gaza. The majority of the Palestinian homes and civilian infrastructure have been destroyed in Israel’s indiscriminate bombings. More than 70% of those killed are children and women.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces have increased their attacks in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Nine Palestinians were killed, dozens injured, and over 50 detained in the last 24 hours in these territories by the Israeli forces.

Israeli forces attacked the Jenin refugee camp once again on Thursday, killing at least seven Palestinians and injuring 13 others. They destroyed several roads and other civilian infrastructure in the camp once again. Israeli forces also fired on an ambulance injuring one of the staff of Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

⭕️ PRCS: Paramedic Sabreen Obeidi was injured with live bullets in the back. 🚑 This happened when a PRCS ambulance was targeted during a raid by occupation forces in #Jenin Refugee Camp.#NotATarget ❌#Palestine pic.twitter.com/pgvx1ZaNFg — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 9, 2023

Israeli forces have been uprooting roads and other civilian infrastructure in the camp ever since the October 7 offensive began in Gaza, in order to harass and terrorize them from joining in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Israeli forces also attacked Al-Amri refugee camp near Ramallah firing live ammunition and injuring six Palestinians. Similar attacks in Hebron and Bethlehem on Thursday killed two Palestinians.

Occupation forces have killed a total of 175 Palestinians and injured over 2,100 since October 7 in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Gaza war sparks regional tensions

The US claimed it carried out aerial strikes in Syria’s eastern Deir Ezzor province at midnight of Wednesday, November 8. US officials reportedly stated that bombs were dropped on the Syrian targets by two F-15 jets.

Almost simultaneously, Israel also carried out an air attack in the southern part of Syria. There were no reports of casualties, however, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported some material damages.

This was the second such attack carried out by the US in the last two weeks and a sign that all its attempts to contain the Israeli war in Gaza are increasingly being challenged by the regional players.

The US claimed that the attacks were carried out in response to the rising attacks on its bases in the region and were targeted at alleged bases used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran has repeatedly denied the presence of the IRGC in Syria.

The US assets throughout the region have been targeted by militant groups supporting Palestinians in their fight against the Israeli aggression. The US is seen as the one backing Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza with weapons and diplomatic cover.

According to reports, the US bases in the region have been attacked at least 40 times since October 17.

Militant groups claimed that they targeted Iraq’s Al-Harir airbase with drones on Wednesday. Similar claims were made about attacks on three US bases in Syria as well.

Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthis), which has also declared war against Israel for its genocide in Gaza, claimed that it shot down one American MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen’s territorial waters on Wednesday. The Houthis claimed that the drone was conducting hostile espionage on behalf of Israel.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has continued to attack Israel with missiles and anti-tank artillery targeting its military bases in Shomera and Dovev in response to fresh Israeli attacks on Wednesday.