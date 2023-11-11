With the rising death toll several hospitals in Gaza are offering refuge to the thousands displaced by Israel’s indiscriminate airstrikes

Israel’s genocidal bombardment in Gaza entered its 35th day on November 10, Friday, as Israeli ground troops started penetrating deeper into besieged Gaza, raising fears of further killings, destruction and human suffering.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes continued to target civilian infrastructure, including hospitals in Gaza where tens of thousands of Palestinians have taken refuge to escape being killed or injured.

The death toll Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes has crossed 11,000, of whom more than 4,400 were children, over 2,900 women, and over 600 elderly. Around 27,000 Palestinians have been wounded in the Israeli airstrikes, and over 3,000 are reported missing. Despite repeated calls for a ceasefire, Israeli forces have continued its assault on the densely populated civilian territory.

As per latest reports, Israeli forces on Thursday and in the morning on Friday bombed the Al-Shifa hospital in central Gaza, the largest medical complex in the Palestinian territory. The airstrikes have resulted in multiple casualties, with reports stating that at least six people have been killed, and several others, including children have been injured.

One of the airstrikes reportedly hit an area of the hospital where journalists were stationed, injuring several. Palestinian health ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, told news outlets that “Israel is now undertaking these dangerous steps against the hospitals to put them completely out of commission and subsequently displace the people sheltering in them, as well as the patients and medics.”

Al-Qudra further noted that Israeli airstrikes also struck two children’s hospitals, al-Rantisi and al-Nasser on Friday. Several other hospitals were also targeted in the past two days, including the Indonesian and the Al-Quds hospitals, with reports estimating that the number of hospitals now operating in Gaza has come down to 18 from a total of 35.

Moreover, journalists covering the situation in Gaza have also faced attacks from Israel’s indiscriminate bombings. The Committee to Protect Journalists has documented that 39 journalists were confirmed to have been killed between October 7 and November 9. Moreover 8 journalists were reported to have been injured, 13 arrested and three missing.

On Thursday, November 9, more than 750 journalists from dozens of new paltforms signed a letter harshly criticizing the Western media coverage of the war and Israel’s continued killing of journalists in Gaza.

Reports have also noted that as the war in Gaza rages on, Israeli security forces have intensified their illegal and violent raids and violence in the occupied West Bank. In a raid in the refugee camp in the city of Jenin yesterday, Israeli forces reportedly killed at least ten Palestinians, besides wounding at least 20 others.

Raids have also been taking place elsewhere in the occupied West Bank, including in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Nablus, Hebron, Tubas, among others. Israeli forces claim that they are conducting the raids to apprehend Palestinian fighters who take part in armed resistance against the Israeli occupation.

The occupied West Bank, along with East Jerusalem, were already suffering from these increasingly regular and violent raids, even before the Israel offensive in Gaza began on October 7. The raids have only intensified manifold ever since, with reports estimating that close to 2,500 Palestinians have been arrested in these sweeping raids.

Before October 7, Israeli security forces and settlers had already killed more than 200 Palestinians this year, and since October 7, an additional 174 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces as they try to crackdown on protests, demonstrations and other acts of resistance organized in the occupied West Bank to express support and solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.