NYC demands ceasefire in Gaza amid Israel’s renewed attacks

Israel resumed its widespread bombing of Gaza following US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Israel, where he reiterated the US’ backing of “Israel’s right to self-defense.”

December 03, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

On December 1, roughly a thousand rallied in NYC, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza after Israel’s announcement to resume attacks, resulting in 700+ casualties since it broke the ceasefire. The demonstrators highlighted that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US President Joe Biden effectively authorized Israel to commit the ongoing genocide in Gaza.


