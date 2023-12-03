D. Raghunandan of the Delhi Science Forum talks about the issues at stake at the ongoing COP 28 summit. He addresses key issues around climate change such as the Global Stocktake, the Loss and Damage Fund, and adaptation and mitigation

D. Raghunandan of the Delhi Science Forum talks about the issues at stake at the ongoing COP 28 summit. He talks about the Global Stocktake and how it will determine the action to be taken on climate change. He also explains how the countries of the world have failed to meet targets on carbon emission and the impact it is already having. He also analyzes questions of funding, the continued unwillingness of countries of the Global North to commit promised amounts, and the implications it has for our efforts to combat climate change.