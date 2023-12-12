Tens of thousands across the globe stopped business as usual in solidarity with the Palestinian people and to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire

In cities across the globe, people closed their shops, staged pickets, avoided commerce, and participated in marches as part of a global strike for Palestine on December 11. The call for a global general strike was launched by Palestinian civil society as Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza entered the third month, with Israel showing no signs of letting up.

From Istanbul to Brussels, entire blocks of stores could be seen shuttered in response to the global call to not engage in business as usual. An image went viral of a Turkish man kissing the Palestinian flag on the streets of Istanbul.

In the West Bank, Palestinians utilized their long tradition of general strikes and shut down public transport, universities, and local shops.

Journalists and activists in Gaza have called for a Global general strike to demand an immediate ceasefire as Israel continues its relentless war on Gaza. They asked people not to go to work, school, or university. Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank have responded. The… pic.twitter.com/YRQugKQo3w — red. (@redstreamnet) December 11, 2023

The people in Western nations, whose governments serve as the principal bastion of support for Israel, also hit the streets en masse on December 11 for the global strike.

In New York City, hundreds picketed outside of the New York Times building, in protest of the mainstream outlet’s pro-Zionist media coverage. Picketers chanted “everytime the media lies, a neighborhood in Gaza dies!”

Pro-Palestine protesters are blocking the entrance of the New York Times Headquarters this morning. Protests have been called worldwide in response to a global call from Palestinian society to go on strike in protest of Israel’s massacre. pic.twitter.com/Thj8H4VXRD — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) December 11, 2023

Later in the afternoon, activists with Al Awda – NY protested outside the US mission to the United Nations and marched to the Jewish National Fund, a key zionist fundraising institution that actively aids Israel in the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land and the destruction of Palestinian land and property.

In Washington DC, a group of over 100 activists were arrested while occupying the lobby of the US Senate, with a few climbing the massive sculpture titled “Mountains and Clouds” to hang a banner. This action happened simultaneously to Congress debating Biden’s USD 106 billion spending package for Israel and Ukraine. These demonstrators sprinkled red-soaked fake money labeled “blood” money, with Joe Biden’s face printed on each bill, throughout the lobby. Protesters chanted “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes,” as they were dragged away by police.

VIDEO THREAD: Dozens of Pro-Palestine protesters were arrested by Capitol Police this morning after spilling red-stained money symbolizing aid to Israel around the atrium of the Hart Senate Capitol Office Building. One climbed the Mountains and Clouds Sculpture to hang a… pic.twitter.com/xttvTzUlZC — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) December 11, 2023

In Philadelphia, thousands of protesters gathered outside of Joe Biden’s fundraiser with signs that read “Biden has blood on his hands.”

In Montreal, Canada, demonstrators occupied the offices of Israel’s largest shipping company, ZIM, displaying a banner that read “war crimes start at ZIM.” ZIM has been challenged by pro-Palestine demonstrators across the globe, such as in Italy, where trade unionists shut down ports to prevent weapons transport through ZIM.

In Manchester, England, thousands marched for Palestine and took part in actions including occupying a Puma store, a brand which has been targeted by the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement for sponsoring the Israel Football Association.

The protests are working

Netanyahu himself has lamented that Israel has lost the hearts and minds of the people of the Zionist state’s “friendlier” nations. “There are huge demonstrations in western capitals,” said Netanyahu, according to a recording obtained by the Israel Hayom newspaper. Netanyahu was expressing concern that public pressure could impact overseas arms shipments to Israel. “We need to apply counter-pressure… There have been disagreements with the best of our friends.”

However, despite mass protests for Palestine, the government of the United States has refused to budge with regards to its support of Israel. The Biden administration just bypassed Congressional rules to send 13,981 tank shells to Israel. The US has also supplied Israel with 2,000-pound “bunker buster” bombs, designed to penetrate deep into the Earth. Last week, the US was the sole veto against the UN Security Council’s ceasefire resolution.