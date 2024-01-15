Peoples Dispatch was on the streets of Washington DC where 400,000 people marched for Palestine. People traveled from across the United States to demand an immediate ceasefire and an end to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

400,000 people gathered in Washington DC on January 13 in the national #March4Gaza to demand an end to the Biden administration’s role in Israel’s genocide and an immediate ceasefire. The march was organized by the American Muslim Task Force on Palestine, composed of several Muslim and Arab organizations, and the ANSWER Coalition.

Peoples Dispatch was on the ground and spoke to activists and organizers from across the country who told us why they traveled to DC and their thoughts about the upcoming elections. Claudia de la Cruz and Karina Garcia, who are on the presidential ticket for the Party for Socialism and Liberation, told PD, “We know it’s significantly important for any presidential candidate running for the 2024 election to prioritize the freedom, liberation of Palestine. Anyone who does not do that is standing in support of genocide.”