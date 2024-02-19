While US politicians continue to aid and support Israel, people across the United States have been demanding that their elected officials end all aid to Israel and call for an immediate ceasefire.

High school students from across New York City walked out of school to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on February 16. The high schoolers declared that there can be no school as usual while their peers in Gaza are being brutally murdered by Israel. Protests have been happening across NYC for the last four months of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.