NYC students walk out for Gaza

While US politicians continue to aid and support Israel, people across the United States have been demanding that their elected officials end all aid to Israel and call for an immediate ceasefire.

February 19, 2024 by Peoples Dispatch

High school students from across New York City walked out of school to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on February 16. The high schoolers declared that there can be no school as usual while their peers in Gaza are being brutally murdered by Israel. Protests have been happening across NYC for the last four months of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print