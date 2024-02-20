All UNSC members voted in favor of the ceasefire resolution, save the US’s veto and the United Kingdom’s abstention

On Tuesday, February 20, the United States vetoed the resolution proposed by Algeria for an immediate ceasefire in the UN Security Council. Of the 15 members of the UNSC, 13 voted in favor. The United Kingdom abstained.

This marks the third time the United States has vetoed a ceasefire resolution in the UNSC. This is despite the fact that over the weekend, US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed that “we have also been clear that far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed, that Israel must do better to protect innocent civilians.”

The resolution rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians, and demanded that both Israel and Hamas “scrupulously comply” with international law.

🚨BREAKING🚨 A resolution for a ceasefire in Palestine to avert a horrific invasion of Rafah just failed the UN Security Council vote due to the wildly undemocratic veto power of the US. Yes: 🇩🇿🇨🇳🇪🇨🇫🇷🇬🇾🇯🇵🇲🇹🇲🇿🇰🇷🇷🇺🇸🇱🇸🇮🇨🇭

Abstain: 🇬🇧

No: 🇺🇸 Abolish US veto power! Ceasefire NOW! — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) February 20, 2024

The resolution also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages taken by Hamas on October 7. However, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a recent statement that the Algerian resolution “may run counter” to the US’s stated goals of reuniting hostages with families, pausing fighting, and allowing Palestinians to be provided with essentials.

Yesterday, Algeria spoke at the International Court of Justice on the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine. “Israel’s goal is to reach a situation where it is impossible to establish a Palestinian state,” said the Algerian legal team.