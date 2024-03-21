Occupation forces deliberately target civilian infrastructure such as roads, hospitals and residential buildings during their raids inside the Palestinian towns and refugee camps

At least four Palestinian youth were killed by the Israeli occupation forces in Tulkarm and Nur Shams in the occupied West Bank, in a massive raid beginning on Wednesday night and going into the early morning of March 21.

Two of the four Palestinians killed were identified as Nidhal Abu Obeid (23) and Iyad Nidal Kanouh (19). They were killed on Wednesday night while two more; Ahmad Marwan Muhammad Abu Ali (22) and Abdullah Mahmoud al-Qaisi (20) were killed in the early morning on Thursday.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) the occupation forces surrounded the Nur Shams refugee camp and did not allow any medical teams to go in and help the injured until the raid was over. According to the PRCS, Nidhal Abu Obeid and Iyad Nidal bled to death as no medical aid was provided to them for hours.

Meanwhile, Al-Mayadeen reported clashes between Palestinian fighters and occupation forces at various places inside the occupied West Bank on Wednesday evening. The clashes left a score of Palestinians injured as Israeli forces used heavy bombardment and drones in their strikes. They also detained dozens of Palestinians during the raids.

Residents of Jenin city and a nearby refugee camp observed a strike on Thursday to protest of Israel’s killing of three Palestinian youth in a drone strike on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

CCTV footage documenting the bombing by Israeli drones of a private vehicle this evening in Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, resulting in the killing of three Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/VR2ICWjqMs — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 20, 2024

Hundreds of people participated in their funeral procession and large scale protests broke out following the spread of the news of their killing.

At least one bystander was critically injured in the drone strike, who was admitted to nearby Ibn Sina hospital, PRCS claimed.

Palestinians killed in Israeli drone attacks in Jenin were identified as Mahmoud Bassam Rahal, Ahmed Hani Baraket and Muhammad Abdullah Al-Fayed.

This was the second such drone strike in Jenin in less than a month. At least 30 other Palestinians were wounded in the attacks carried out by the Israeli forces inside the Jenin refugee camp.

According to Wafa News Agency, another Palestinian man was shot and killed by the Israeli forces south of Bethlehem. He was identified as Muhammad Abd al-Rai Zaytoun (63). PRCS claimed that occupation forces did not allow their ambulances to carry Zaytoun’s body.

Deliberate destruction of basic infrastructure by Israeli forces

Occupation forces also destroyed the main street of the Tulkarm camp and bombed scores of houses before leaving. Drones kept flying over the neighborhood for hours after the occupation forces left the area.

Israeli forces have followed the pattern of deliberately destroying civilian infrastructure such as roads, electricity stations, water supply lines or hospitals during their raids, apart from demolishing Palestinian houses in large numbers.

Not Gaza, but the West Bank: Refugees in Tulkarem camp resort to mobile water tanks for drinking water after IOF soldiers destroyed water pumps and infrastructure during previous raids. pic.twitter.com/zDPBRrLlOg — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) February 2, 2024

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 403 attacks were carried out on health facilities in the occupied West Bank between October 7 and March 19 killing 11 Palestinians and injuring 69 others. It claimed that 58% of all these attacks targeted health facilities in Tulkarm, Nablus and Jenin.

Since 7 October, WHO has documented 403 attacks on health care in the #WestBank. Attacks have resulted in 11 fatalities and 69 injuries and affected 48 health facilities and 275 ambulances. Three in every five attacks (58%) occurred in Tulkarem, Nablus, or Jenin governorates,… pic.twitter.com/cH7a4fDMxF — WHO in occupied Palestinian territory (@WHOoPt) March 20, 2024

Close to 450 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the war in Gaza on October 7. More than 100 of them were children. Jenin and Tulkrarm have been the center of Israeli assaults with over 100 Palestinians killed in Jenin alone since October 7.