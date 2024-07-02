US corporate media giant The Wall Street Journal has once again leveled accusations that Cuba is hosting Chinese spy bases

"Images captured from space show the growth of Cuba's electronic eavesdropping stations that are believed to be linked to China, including new construction at a previously unre- ported site about 70 miles from the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay," reads the report.

The report draws from a study published on July 1 by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, which is funded by major corporations including Amazon, Aramco, Chevron, Bank of America, Exxon Mobil, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Microsoft. The report also fearmongers about potential Chinese spying on US citizens from Cuba.

Cuban officials have vehemently denounced such allegations, which were first leveled one year ago. “The Wall Street Journal persists in launching an intimidation campaign related to Cuba,” wrote Carlos Fernández de Cossio, Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister. “Without citing a verifiable source or showing evidence, it seeks to scare the public with legends about Chinese military bases that do not exist and no one has seen, including the US embassy in Cuba.”

Last year, Luis De Jesús, a journalist with independent media project BreakThrough News, interviewed Cuban residents of Bejucal, one of the areas where the WSJ report alleges that there is a possible spy base. Residents seemed bewildered at the accusations.

However, it is notable that the United States has long illegally occupied a region of the island known as Guantanamo Bay, where it extrajudicially detains and tortures prisoners. Members of the Cuban military and public have also been killed by US soldiers in the borders of the region. A longstanding demand of the Cuban people has been the return of Guantanamo Bay to Cuba.

“The WSJ newspaper lies, favoring special interests to portray Cuba as the threat it is not,” wrote Johana Ruth Tablada de la Torre, an official in the Cuban Foreign Ministry. “Seems easy to forget real maps of United States military bases, starting with the illegal base at [Guantanamo Bay].”