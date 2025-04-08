On April 7, the US Supreme Court paused an order by a lower US court that instructed the Trump administration to bring back deported migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a resident of Maryland. The Trump administration itself had conceded that Garcia was deported due to “an administrative error,” but maintains that he is part of the gang MS-13 despite providing no evidence.

According to Garcia’s attorney, Garcia had a work permit from the Department of Homeland Security and was pursuing a journeyman license as a sheet metal apprentice. The Trump administration claims that they have no way to bring Garcia back to the US. “The United States does not control the sovereign nation of El Salvador, nor can it compel El Salvador to follow a federal judge’s bidding,” claimed US Solicitor General D John Sauer in his appeal to the Supreme Court.

Also on April 7, the US Supreme Court also issued a decision permitting Trump to utilize the Alien Enemies Act for rapid deportations. The decision, which five justices were in favor of and four were opposed to, threw out a ruling by a lower court which temporarily stopped deportations under the act. The Supreme Court’s decision outlines that the Trump administration must give migrants adequate notice that they are being deported under the act. Trump praised the decision on social media, writing that it was “a great day for justice in America.”

These decisions come a few days after dozens of international students were notified about the sudden revocation of their student visas at universities across the country.

Migrants experience cruelty while in El Salvadorean prison camp

Migrants such as Kilmar Abrego Garcia will continue to languish in El Salvador’s notorious prison camp, the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), alongside other migrants deported by the Trump administration. These migrants include over 200 Venezuelan immigrants flown into the prison in defiance of a US court order earlier this month. A CBS News analysis published on April 6 found an overwhelming majority of the 238 migrants flown into CECOT have no criminal records or even criminal charges.

These include Venezuelan makeup artist Andry José Hernández Romero, who was targeted and deported by the Trump administration based on claims that his tattoos “are consistent with those of a Tren de Aragua member.” Court documents reveal that many other migrants were selected for deportation based on their tattoos or social media posts.

Romero himself was identified in photos taken by a photojournalist who visited CECOT, showing the Venezuelan migrant pleading with CECOT guards as they shaved his head. Photojournalist Philip Holsinger reported that Romero was shouting “I’m innocent” and “I’m gay” as his head was shaved. Romero had left Venezuela for stated reasons of persecution due to his sexual orientation and political views. “He was being slapped every time he would speak up… he started praying and calling out, literally crying for his mother,” Holsinger said.