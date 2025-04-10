Manasra was only 13 years old when he was arrested by Israel, and his mental health deteriorated due to enduring psychological and physical torture.

After Israel stole his childhood in its prisons for almost ten years, Palestinian prisoner Ahmad Manasra finally embraced freedom on Thursday, April 10.

Manasra was charged with an attempted stabbing attack in 2015. He had been with his cousin Hassan Manasra, who allegedly stabbed two Israeli settlers near the illegal settlement of Pisgat Ze’ev in occupied Jerusalem in 2015.

A video went viral promptly following the alleged attack, showing Ahmad laying helplessly on the ground after he sustained a head injury due to being attacked and run over by Israeli police.

The video also showed Israeli passersby insulting the bleeding boy. His cousin Hassan was subjected to a summary execution at the site of the incident.

Another video was circulated after Manasra was detained showing parts of his investigation by an Israeli security officer, who verbally insulted him, while the abused minor was repeatedly answering: “I can’t remember. I am not sure.”

Although Israeli courts acknowledged that Ahmad did not participate in the attack, he was initially sentenced to 12 years in prison that were later reduced to nine years.

During his prolonged detention Manasra was subjected to psychological and physical torture including sleep deprivation. He endured skull fractures, while his mental health condition continued to deteriorate.

International solidarity campaigns were launched for Manasra throughout his imprisonment demanding his release given his critical mental health condition. However, the Israel Prison Service (known as Shabas) placed him in solitary confinement in November 2021, which was extended more than once in a bid to push him past breaking point.

Israel’s oppression of Manasra persists even after he was released

Despite his freedom, the Israeli occupation authorities continue to oppress Manasra outside the prison walls. While Ahmad’s longing family was waiting at the gate of Nafha prison to receive their son, the Shabas deliberately released him in a Bedouin area near Beersheba, a distance away from the detention facility. A Bedouin local received Ahmad and then contacted his family to inform them that he was released.

Moreover, Palestinian Maan news agency said it was told by sources that the Israeli occupation authorities imposed strict restrictions on Manasra’s family, preventing them from holding a grand reception ceremony. Only residents who live in the same building with his family were allowed to visit him, while the presence of journalists, and media interviews were banned at this stage.